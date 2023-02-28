It was a special occasion here at the studio recently as we had some certified legends of R&B in the building.
That’s right — all six fellas of New Edition stepped into the Get Up! church for a conversation that was nothing short of soulful!
RELATED: They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition Working On Tour & Las Vegas Residency
While Erica couldn’t be there to enjoy the joyous visit in-person, “GRIFF” made sure to ask all the right questions that she and many of you fans out there also were curious to find out. In addition to dropping details on their upcoming Legacy Tour, which is already sounding like a can’t-miss experience, they also gave a shoutout to Black Twitter specifically for helping to reignite the current NE craze thanks to support shown during the original three-night run of their epic 2017 BET biopic, The New Edition Story. There’s also good football talk thrown in for good measure, with Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny all surprising “GRIFF” with their respective teams.
Check out “GRIFF”‘s interview with New Edition on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:
- Janet Jackson and More to Headline the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture
- The First Clip Of BET’s New Edition Miniseries Has Arrived + Official Release Date
- ENTERTAINMENT: NEW EDITION BIOPIC AT URBANWORLD
Exclusive: New Edition Tells “GRIFF” About The Legacy Tour And Love From Black Twitter was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Lamar Sally Speaks On Ex-Wife Sherri Shepherd & Their Surrogate Baby
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
First Lady Vanessa Long Discusses Divorce Storm with Bishop Eddie Long
-
Community Connection Thursday February 16th 2023
-
Community Connection Tuesday January 10th 2023
-
The Light Community Calendar