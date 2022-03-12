Janet Jackson and More to Headline the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition,

The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan,

Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends and

More to Headline the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

The 27th ESSENCE Festival of Culture Hosted in New Orleans Will Be In-Person and

Feature Extended Virtual Experiences, Celebrating “It’s The Black Joy for Me”

June 30 – July 3, 2022

ESSENCE looks forward to physically returning to the City of New Orleans after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The partnerships with this culture filled city have spanned more than 25 years. As the brand expands its footprint, it will continue to focus on the positive economic impact to the City and Black-owned businesses. As ESSENCE intentionally connects deeper within the City’s culture, it is excited about bringing back new and returning activations, including concerts at the Superdome, Superlounges, ESSENCE Wellness House, ESSENCE Eats Food, Wine & Spirits Festival, the ESSENCE Studios Screening Room, The Men’s Experience, The Marketplace (which economically impacts thousands of Black-owned businesses), the Girls United track which highlights Gen Z experiences, Day of Service, E-Suite, Wealth & Power Stage, The Tech Summit and more.

Festival-goers will witness Black Joy live featuring performances from our stellar headliners including: Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends and many more.

Also On AM 1310: The Light: