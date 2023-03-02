PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday March 2nd 2023

Today was all about St. Jude and our Radio-Thon!

Join us as we showed our love and support for the mission and the miracles at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Research Center.

Become a partner in hope today by calling 1-800-411-9898 ! As a Partner in Hope, you’ll join a loyal group of monthly donors committed to curing childhood cancer, funding research and supporting St. Jude families.