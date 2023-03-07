PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday March 7th 2023

Open Lines 1 – 2 PM

Historic Downtown Indianapolis Hotel, The Intercontinental Hotel, Is Undergoing A Multi-Million Dollar Renovation & The Call Is Out For Minority Contractors to Bid Some Of The Jobs.

Keystone Construction Looking For Qualified MBE/WBE/VBE/DOBE Contractors!

More Info: https://www.keystone-corp.com/portfolio-item/the-intercontinental-hotel/?fbclid=IwAR26qTPOYuxaJ1YLf1i1r3bG6yGr89Ygrobiiv3msGC5Bmqeh4P8cCWgar8

Bid due date is 03/15 by 2:00 PM

If interested in bidding, contact Gillian Mansfield at Keystone Construction:

Phone: 317-636-2000

Email: gmansfield@keystone-corp.com

Guests:

Camile Blunt – Taft Law Director of Public Affairs

Rob – Keystone Construction Senior Project Manager