Community Connection Thursday March 16th 2023

Danita Hoskin (Danita 4 Indy) Joined Us Live As A City County Council District 8 Candidate (D). She Asked For Your Vote!

Learn More: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090348250079

Her Platform is, “Public Safety, Affordable Housing and Access to food.”

Contact:

(317) 934-8660

danita4indy@gmail.com

Rosemary Turentine Joined Us Live As A City County Council District 6 Candidate (D). She Asked For Your Vote!

Campaign Email: rosemaryturentine@gmail.com

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment!

Checkout the Indianapolis Recorder here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/