Community Connection Monday March 20th 2023

Conversations in Indiana African American History and Culture | This Thursday March 23rd From 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM | Indiana Landmarks 1201 N. Central AvenueIndianapolis, IN 46202

Indiana Landmarks & Freetown Village: A Living Experience in Black History

Free Event, but MUST Register | Online Stream Available at 6PM

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversations-in-indiana-african-american-history-and-culture-tickets-532576278987?fbclid=IwAR2S6T27lDPCCXrHj_ikEqfUPY4tvw8liQFL0nlJrMiRq6fif444PfrswZA

About: “To kick off our of inaugural event, our first speaker will be Eunice Trotter, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program. She will share information about Mary Clark’s little-known 1821 state Supreme Court case, which helped end indentured servitude in the Hoosier state.

“More Info: https://www.freetown.org/new-events/2023/2/28/conversations-in-indiana-african-american-history-and-culture?fbclid=IwAR1fOmV9VRs0NLK9CwVIjkAYX62D_GdenThDK1Z-bP5fm3wobeonwdNhADs

Indy Parks and Recreation Summer Jobs Available! Also Sign On, Seasonal & Referral Bonuses!

* Full-and part-time positions available

“Indy Parks and Recreation is hiring for several positions. Summer job applications are now open. Lifeguards start at $15/hr, Pool Managers start at $16.50, and Camp Counselors start at $14/hr.”

More Info Here: https://www.indy.gov/activity/parks-job-opportunities”

Seasonal Employee Bonus of up to $500 We are now offering sign-on and referral bonuses to seasonal part-time employees!

Sign-On Bonus

Seasonal employees will receive a $500 bonus after successfully completing all required trainings and one hundred (100) documented hours have been worked during the 2023 summer season. Candidate must submit all hiring paperwork and be registered for all required trainings by April 7, 2023.

From April 8 – May 5, 2023, the bonus will be $250 for one hundred (100) documented hours worked during the 2023 summer season.

Referral Bonus

Seasonal employee referring candidate will receive a $250 bonus after the new hire successfully completes all required trainings and has worked one hundred (100) documented hours.

Candidate must submit all hiring paperwork and be registered for all required trainings by May 5, 2023.

“For questions about Indy Parks employment, call (317) 327-PARK or email IndyParksJobs@indy.gov.