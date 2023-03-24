PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday March 22nd 2023

Annual Minority Achievers Awards & Scholarship Gala | Thursday, March 23rd From 6PM – 8:20 PM (Doors Open At 5:30 PM) | Located At The Indiana Convention Center – Presented By The Center for Leadership Development

More Info: https://cldinc.org/achieversawards/

About: “The Annual Minority Achievers Awards & Scholarship Gala is an inspiring evening of recognition by CLD, education, business, corporate, and community leaders who come together to celebrate the accomplishments of minority professionals, community leaders and CLD scholars.

CLD students who have achieved distinction by being awarded scholarships from educational institutions for reaching their intellectual and academic potential are recognized. Over $4.6 million in full and partial scholarship dollars were awarded to CLD Alumni in 2022. Over $30 million in scholarships have been awarded to CLD students since 2004.

Local corporations, organizations, and educational institutions realize the opportunity to honor talented minority men and women who demonstrate excellence in their profession or community. CLD invites you to nominate outstanding individuals who have distinguished themselves in the following categories.”

RSVP Here: https://cldinc.org/maa-rsvp/

Today we celebrate Kimberly Lawrence-Curry For Women’s History Month