Indy

Speedway Kroger bakery, deli closed after inspectors find evidence of rodent activity

Published on April 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
US Economy

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

SPEEDWAY — The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) has shut down multiple areas of a local Kroger due to reports of rodent activity.

On Thursday, the Kroger located at 5718 Crawfordsville Rd. in Speedway was inspected after a complaint of rodent activity.

According to MCPHD, inspectors found mouse droppings in three of the store aisles, as well as in the bakery and deli.

Those areas were closed and will remain closed until passing inspection and approval from MCPHD. The rest of the store will remain operational.

Health department officials say the store has regular pest control and is working with that company to deal with the issue.

A reinspection is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.

Read more from WRTV here

RELATED TAGS

INDY News Kroger Marion County Health Department Speedway WRTV News

More from AM 1310: The Light
Close