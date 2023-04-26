FedEx driver knocked unconscious by rock while driving on I-74 in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — A FedEx truck driver was seriously injured after a rock went through their windshield on Interstate 74 in Decatur County.
According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 127 mile marker of I-74 around 3 a.m. Sunday for a crash involving a semi.
Arriving officers found the driver to be “semi-conscious” and suffering from significant injuries to his head. Deputies also found significant damage to the vehicles windshield.
Investigators determined a rock was thrown through the windshield of the truck, striking the driver. The driver then drove off the road and into the median of the interstate.
The report from the sheriff’s office said the driver’s juvenile child was also in the car. They were not injured.
The driver was airlifted from the scene to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Read more from WRTV here
