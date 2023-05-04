Earnest Pugh returns to the Get Up! Church to premiere his newest single “Keeper of my Soul.” The track made famous by legendary artist Keith Pringle is such an amazing song and Pugh explains what made him recreate this record.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Earnest Pugh Reveals Cover Art for 13th Album, ‘Fully Persuaded’
- 2022 Grammy Award Winner CeCe Winans to Host AURN Inspirational Easter Special
- Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
Pugh tells Erica and GRIFF why he decided to recreate such a timeless classic, saying “Well, you know, we’ve got a lot of anxiety in the atmosphere right now with gun violence, civil unrest, and political differences. So, I kind of want to do an antifear antidote into the atmosphere to let people know. Listen, God is still a keeper and protector, he’s our shield and we can’t walk in fear.”
Listen to the new single below.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Pugh is making some big news including a “Very Best Of” album this year. 2023 is looking up for Pugh and you can find out more with Get Up! here.
Earnest Pugh Talks ‘Keeper of My Soul,’ Best Of Album & More was originally published on getuperica.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Community Connection Wednesday April 19th 2023
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Tuesday April 18th 2023
-
Buy Black Indy