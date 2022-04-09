PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

2022 Grammy Award Winner CeCe Winans to

Host AURN Inspirational Easter Special

Easter weekend 2022, AURN Inspirational Network and some of the top Gospel and Urban stations in the country will broadcast an Easter Special hosted by recent Grammy Award-winning Gospel Artist CeCe Winans.

“The CeCe Winans and Friends Easter Special” will feature inspirational music and messages of hope and faith from some of the most celebrated stars in the Gospel community. Along with words of praise from AURN Inspiration’s syndicated radio hosts Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Tye Tribbett, other celebrated contributors will include Anthony Brown, Bishop Leonard Scott, Byron Cage, Earnest Pugh, Fred Hammond, Isabel Davis, J.J. Hairston, Jabari Johnson, James Fortune, Jekalyn Carr, Kirk Franklin, Martha Manuzzi, Pastor Mike Jr., Renee Spearman, Rudy Currence, Tamela Mann, The Walls Group, Travis Greene and Vashawn Mitchell.

Winans is fresh off of her multiple Grammy wins taking home three including Best Gospel Album for “Believe For It” as well as Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song “Believe For It” as well as “Best Gospel Performance/Song” for “Never Lost”.

