Anthony Brown Talks New Single ‘Speak Your Name’

Stellar award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and worship leader, Anthony Brown stops by the Get Up Church to debut his new single “Speak Your Name.”

It’s been a while since with had Brown on the show, so we got his thoughts on why this song is so important to him. Brown tells Erica and GRIFF, “Specifically because, I just feel like there is a place for installation as a place for hope and building and love and all these things that we talked about as gospel artists. But the power that changes things lives within the name, and sometimes I feel like the name gets lost, and this time around I feel like God was challenging me as a Christian man, as the gospel artist to step out there with this song and make sure that his name is glorified above all else.”

Brown continues, “So, you were here to name Jesus 411 times in this song because I think it’s important for people to know where the power lies. It’s the name of Jesus.”

Brown and Group Therapy sang at the White House. Brown tells Erica about the experience and others, saying “It seems like every time something happens on a low point God, there’s something to remind me that I have purpose, that he has a plan for my life and you know, just to keep kind of moving forward. So the journey is where I’m going. I’m not after the event itself, but I’m just after the journey of trusting God the whole why”

