Community Connection Thursday May 11th 2023
“IndyGo Responds to Driver Shortages with Service Adjustments to Improve Reliable Service Starting June 11”
More Info: https://www.indygo.net/indygo-responds-to-driver-shortages-with-service-adjustments-to-improve-reliable-service-starting-june-11/?fbclid=IwAR2TXpisTdzEcHlFdkP54axeg2pEkpNG_FJ4TKWvBpGuSBxqMBupnaZ-fNU
IndyGo Townhall: June Service AdjustmentsWebinar – May 16th, 5:30 PM
“Starting Sunday, June 11, IndyGo will roll out major service modifications to improve service reliability in response to driver shortages and planning for future service improvements. Many of these changes represent a big step forward when it comes to completing IndyGo’s network redesign and will provide more efficient service in the areas that need it most, while streamlining service where ridership is low.” https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rePJAnveSgCMLIEtdFr8IQ?fbclid=IwAR0Mv-u90QfUwvUDZ1uFUF9qnLQ8xiwMQI09Crgvne-PHURVKPxUuUCpfM4#/registration
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment!
Checkout The Indianapolis Recorder Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
The Light Community Calendar
Buy Black Indy
