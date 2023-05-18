Community Connection

Community Connection Thursday May 18th 2023

Published on May 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday May 18th 2023

Charter School Town Hall TONIGHT, Thursday May 18th At 4141 N High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254, USA – Hosted By: Olivet Missionary Baptist Church

More Info Here: https://ombcindy.org/newsevents/

Sr. Pastor Dr. Wayne Moore Joins Us Live To Tell Us About The Event!

 

Open Lines

 

Indianapolis Recorder Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us For His Weekly Sport’s Segment.

Checkout The Indianapolis Recorder Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

More from AM 1310: The Light
Close