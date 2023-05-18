Community Connection Thursday May 18th 2023
Charter School Town Hall TONIGHT, Thursday May 18th At 4141 N High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254, USA – Hosted By: Olivet Missionary Baptist Church
More Info Here: https://ombcindy.org/newsevents/
Sr. Pastor Dr. Wayne Moore Joins Us Live To Tell Us About The Event!
Indianapolis Recorder Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us For His Weekly Sport’s Segment.
Checkout The Indianapolis Recorder Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/
