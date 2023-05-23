Community Connection

Community Connection Tuesday May 23rd 2023

Published on May 23, 2023

Scholarships Available!

Ivy Tech Community College- Indianapolis & Marian University Indianapolis Are Teaming Up To Address The Teaching Shortage Through The Fred S. Klipsch Educators College

.More info here: https://www.marian.edu/educators-college

The Approach:

“The Klipsch Educators College has adopted a fresh approach to teacher education that’s transforming schools throughout the United States. Here are a few highlights:Klipsch College offers a five-year program with a one-year residency similar to those at Harvard University and New York University.

When choosing this pathway and fulfilling the requirements, you will graduate with both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education.The residency includes a one-year paid teaching and mentoring experience during which you’ll receive additional supervised training to connect with students in high-need schools. It includes a paid master’s degree PLUS a residency stipend.Courses are delivered in an eight- to ten-semester format.

Learning outcomes are focused on building competency-based master skills.You will receive early, frequent, and varied classroom experience, including post-graduate mentoring from a master teacher for up to one year.For a global perspective on best educational practices, students will have an opportunity to study abroad in high-performing schools.

The Klipsch Educators College program recognizes high-achieving high school graduates who enter Marian with AP credit, dual credit, and/or who take summer courses. These may be applied to accelerate the program under the guidance an assigned academic adviser.We want to help you graduate with little to no student debt.”

