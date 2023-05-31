Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities”

Napoleon Hill, author of the landmark book Think and Grow Rich and my friend Dr. Dennis Kimbrough, the author of Think and Grow rich or black choice, both said “Wherever you find a challenge, a crisis. You will also find an opportunity.” They both say that every adversity contains at the same time a seed of equivalent opportunity. If there were no problems, there would be no opportunity. And you don’t even have to go look for a problem. The problem will find you.

Yet we can turn the setbacks into comebacks by changing our thinking and looking for the opportunities in the midst of the adversity. You must decide to stay positive and decide if you want to see a setback that you can cry about or do you want to see an opportunity that you should be excited about. It’s your choice. I recommend that you choose to be excited about the future so you can win.

