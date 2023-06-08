Joys & Concerns: Thank You for Being a Friend

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say about best friends!

Brother GRIFF:

Friends, how many of us have them?

Now I know you and your car right now try to think of who your best friend is and who brought you this way this far as you say aint he alright! But if you like me and TJ who got a whole sorority and Erica who got a grown jeans in her life. Then you get to say… aint he allllllright!

Happy National Best Friend Day!

Everybody’s supposed to be quiet in the movie, though. Don’t say nothing!

