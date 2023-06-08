Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

You know, it’s interesting how many people are existing in a place of anxiousness, worry, and stress, and I won’t even say that it’s, you know, not real reasons. You got legit reasons to be stressed and overwhelmed, but let me tell you what Philippians 4-6 and seven says do not be anxious about anything. But in everything prayer by prayer. And supplication with Thanksgiving let your request be made known to God and the Peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your heart your mind and your minds in Christ Jesus, and then first, Peter, five and seven says cast all your cares or anxieties. One version says on him because he cares for, you know, that’s easier said than done because a lot of us walk around smiling.

But it’s a whole circus in your mind. With the what if’s and what’s going on and what does this look like and what are they thinking? What’s going to happen and all those things and you really have to learn, it is a skill, it is it, it is something you literally have to teach yourself to do and that is to focus on God and to get your mind and your thoughts out of a place of stress.

Don’t keep repeating what’s going on. You just declare God’s goodness. That’s what I love about Philippians 4:6. It says everything with prayer and supplication make your request known with Thanksgiving. Make your request known.

Talk About it With Jesus | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com