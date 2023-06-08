Multiple Grammy, Soul Train, Stellar award-winning singer-songwriter and pastor of Live church in Orlando Tye Tribett is back with the Get Up Church to premiere his new single “Only One Night Tho”.
Erica shared how electric this song is and asked Tye how this song came about, “You know how we got those spontaneous moments? You know what I’m saying on stage and it was going from we gonna be alright to start ministering. It just came to my mind, I started tapping on it and it just became a song.”
Congratulations to Tye for being nominated for 9 Stellar Awards! “Only One Night Tho” is available on all streaming platforms and check out his new album “All Things New”.
Tye Tribett Debut’s His new Single “Only One Night Tho” was originally published on getuperica.com
