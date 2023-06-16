If there’s one thing that Charles Jenkins knows, it’s how to blend his modern take on Gospel music with the timeless sounds of yesteryear, all while bringing a level of joy with each song and performance.
In this exclusive interview with The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade, the 9x Stellar Award winner talks about the inspiration behind one of his big hits, “Can’t Turn Back,” as well as his brand-new track “God Be Praised” from his upcoming project. He also talks about how his upcoming project will pay homage to some of Gospel’s greats, bringing their work to a brand new generation.
And, of course, he talks about tonight’s JUNETEENTH JOY concert with The Clark Sisters, John P. Kee, and Pastor Shirley Caesar!
Charles Jenkins Talks Honoring Black Culture In His Music was originally published on thelightnc.com
