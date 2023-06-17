PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

SiriusXM and Pandora Celebrate Black Music Month with

Limited-Time Channels, Exclusive Content and

Specialty Programming

(Black PR Wire) New York, NY – SiriusXM and Pandora today announced the launch of its Black Music Month celebrations with limited-time channels, exclusive content and specialty programming spotlighting legendary artists and music.

In honor of Black Music Month, SiriusXM will feature four limited-time channels including The 2PAC Channel, So So Def Radio, Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown, and Hip Hop Top 500, all providing a unique and exclusive experience for listeners that spotlight the artists and songs that have been transformative in Black music. See below for details on SiriusXM’s limited-time channels and additional specialty programming:

The 2PAC Channel will play hits, album tracks and live performances from hip-hop icon 2PAC. From his early career days, through his time at Death Row and his posthumous releases, hear all music from the genius of 2PAC and from other artists who are “Down For Pac” as they share their favorite songs and stories. The 2PAC Channel will be available on SiriusXM channel 104 from June 15 through June 28 and on the SXM App until June 30.

So So Def Radio celebrates 30 years of So So Def Records with founder and CEO Jermaine Dupri and various artists from and associated with the iconic label. Hear the music and stories behind some of the biggest hits as well as classic tracks produced by Jermaine himself. The channel will take listeners through three decades of influential smashes by history-making hip-hop, R&B and pop superstars including Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Bow Wow, Dem Franchize Boyz, Youngbloodz, Kris Kross, Usher and others. So So Def Radio will be available on SiriusXM channel 104 from June 8 through June 14 and on the SXM App until June 30. Starting June 16th, you can also hear So So Def Radio as a takeover mode on Pandora’s Hip Hop Forever station.

Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown honors Black Music Month with Billboard’s Top 500 R&B hits by Black artists over the past six decades, also based on performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, from Motown to disco and funk to soul, right up to today’s current hits. Hear music from artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Usher, Mariah Carey, Smokey Robinson, Beyoncé, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston and more. The Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown will be available on SiriusXM channel 104 from June 1 through June 7 and on the SXM App until June 30.

Hip Hop Top 500 are the biggest songs in hip-hop from Dr. Dre to Missy Elliott to J. Cole and hundreds more spanning three-plus decades, but only one will get the props at the top of the countdown. Hip-Hop Top 500 will be available on SiriusXM channel 105 from June 23 through June 29 and on the SXM App until June 30.