3 sentenced to more than 100 years each in murder of former IU football player in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people convicted of a crime spree that ended in the death of former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in 2020 will likely spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Marion Superior Court Judge Shatrese Flowers on Wednesday sentenced Marcus Jayon Anderson and Alijah Jones to 162 years in prison for a string of robberies and Beaty’s murder during the downtown riots on May 30, 2020.

The judge also sentenced Nakeyah Shields to 108 years in prison for her role in the crimes.

Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Anne Frangos said the three used the riots, looting and police tear gas as cover during their 15-minute robbery spree that left nine people as victims, including Bailey.

“They were not subject to the mayhem and chaos. They were the mayhem and chaos,” Frangos said. “They took advantage of the situation going on downtown that night.”

The jury heard four days of testimony and deliberated for about 10 hoursbefore the guilty verdicts were announced shortly before 3 a.m. on May 25. Anderson, Jones and Shields were each convicted of murder and multiple counts of robbery.

