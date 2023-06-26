We are back with another episode of Faithfully Speaking, and we chat with Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton (a.k.a. “Dr. TLC”), a specialist in obesity medicine, medical weight management and stress management currently practicing at WakeMed. She chats with Melissa Wade about how important it is for us to monitor their health and taking preventative measures against obesity.
Faithfully Speaking on Health & Obesity was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Community Connection Tuesday May 23rd 2023
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
The Light Community Calendar