BILLBOARD #1 GOSPEL ARTIST JASON NELSON WILL STAGE LIVE RECORDING SESSION Friday, August 11, 2023 @ 7 PM At World Overcomers Christian Church in Durham, NC

According to the bellereport.com
BILLBOARD #1 GOSPEL ARTIST
JASON NELSON
WILL STAGE LIVE RECORDING RESSION
Friday, August 11, 2023 @ 7 PM
At World Overcomers Christian Church in Durham, NC
One of gospel music’s most incomparable and beloved voices, Jason Nelson has announced his first live recording session since 2018’s The Answer that featured his Billboard No. 1 smash, “Forever.” The new session takes place Friday, August 11, 2023 @ 7 PM at World Overcomers Christian Church in the Durham/Raleigh, North Carolina market. “We chose to come to Durham because I knew it was time to release new music in a new city,” Nelson says . “Our search led us to World Overcomers Church. It’s a house that knows the presence of God and can accommodate the vision we have for what’s next.”
The recording comes on the smooth heels of Nelson’s 2021 studio project, Close (Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade), which has racked up over 12 million digital streams. It featured the Billboard No. 1 smash “Residue” and the Top 10 track, “All I Need.” Over the last two decades, Nelson has distinguished himself with other big hits such as “Nothing Without You,” “Shifting the Atmosphere,” “I Am,” and “It’s Not Over (When God Is In It)” which also features Israel & New Breed and James Fortune. The World Overcomers Christian Church is located at 2933 S. Miami Blvd., Durham, NC 27703. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.com, ranging from $25 for general admission to $75 for VIP seating.
