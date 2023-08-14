Listen Live
Community Connection Monday August 14th 2023

Published on August 14, 2023

Citizens Action Coalition Joined Us Live To Speak On The Rate Increase From AES Indiana & Power Outages.

Citizens Action Coalition, “Fighting For Utility Bills Since 1974″More Info: https://www.citact.org/?fbclid=IwAR2qemQRyqPj-owNfBLc0PSEvb3ZGTB-D8wsH3bkwSZElvYaoRHUqaR7Hko

Phone Guest:

Lindsey Haake – Citizens Action Coalition Program Organizer

 

Chip In for Breastfeeding Golf Outing | Wednesday, August 30th, 7:00 AM | Eagle Creek Golf Club of Indianapolis! 8802 West 56th St. Indianapolis, IN 46234

Presented By The Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition

Website: http://theibbc.org/

Goal: “Our goal is to raise $10, 0000. With your help, proceeds of the golf outing will assist IBBC with creating programs, tools, breastfeeding supplies, and training that will aid in the education and support of breastfeeding families. “

