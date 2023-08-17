Community Connection Thursday August 17th 2023
1:00 – 2:00 PM – Open Lines on Mayoral Candidates
2:00 -2:30 – Community Day (CAR GIVEAWAY!) | FREE EVENT | This Saturday August 19th From 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Kingdom Apostolic Church Parking Lot, 4900 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN – Presented By Kingdom Apostolic Ministries
Events: Car Giveaway, Bicycle Giveaway, Job Fair, Versiti Blood Drive, Community Vendors, Dental Truck, Game Truck, Horseback Riding, And So Much More!
More Info Here; https://www.kam.church/
2:30 – End of show: Sports With Indianapolis Recorder Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges!
