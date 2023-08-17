Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Thursday August 17th 2023

Published on August 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday August 17th 2023

1:00 – 2:00 PM – Open Lines on Mayoral Candidates

2:00 -2:30 – Community Day (CAR GIVEAWAY!) | FREE EVENT | This Saturday August 19th From 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Kingdom Apostolic Church Parking Lot, 4900 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN – Presented By Kingdom Apostolic Ministries

Events: Car Giveaway, Bicycle Giveaway, Job Fair, Versiti Blood Drive, Community Vendors, Dental Truck, Game Truck, Horseback Riding, And So Much More!

More Info Here; https://www.kam.church/

 

2:30 – End of show: Sports With Indianapolis Recorder Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close