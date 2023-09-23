Chandler Moore and Todd Galberth Good News (Radio Version)

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CHANDLER MOORE

Five-time Grammy Award Winner Chandler Moore is a singer, songwriter, worship leader and part of the collective group Maverick City Music. He has grown to become one of the biggest names in the Christian and Gospel community due to his collaborative efforts; with hits such as Jireh, Firm Foundation (He Won’t), Fear Is Not My Future, the Kingdom album (a collaborative effort with Maverick City and Kirk Franklin) and his latest single with Forrest Frank, No Longer Bound (I’m Free).

Moore continues to break barriers between the faith-based and mainstream industries by collaborating with mega artists like Kirk Franklin and Justin Bieber and helping break the mold around traditional worship music.

Moore is currently in the studio working on his upcoming solo album with some exciting songs that will help bridge the gap between gospel and mainstream.

TODD GALBERTH

As a seasoned songwriter and vocalist, Galberth has graciously combined his multiple talents to help usher people into God’s presence. His sophomore project, Decrease, topped the Billboard charts at #1. BMI Records also awarded him Song of the Year for “I’m Getting Ready.”

His current ministry assignment is Associate Pastor of Change Church. Prior to that, he was a praise and worship leader at World Overcomers Christian Church in Durham, North Carolina. Galberth also spearheads workshops to train other music leaders in the fundamentals of worship and evangelism.

Galberth hails from Raeford, NC, and currently lives in Georgia with his wife, Vanessa, and their two children, Tyven and Mya. He often says, “God is looking for a worshipper, not a song. A worshipper does not need a song, but a song always needs a worshipper.”