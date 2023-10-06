Community Connection Friday October 6th 2023
Open Lines 1:00 – 2:00 PM
2023 Flanner House Gala: Celebrating 125 Years Of Community/Generosity | Friday October 13th From 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM | At The Crane Bay Event Center, 551 W Merrill St, Indianapolis, IN 46225, USA
Gala Sign Up & Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-flanner-house-gala-tickets-708630752657?fbclid=IwAR3fxMwCwPnenjnpuSMFtLX8KJZMh8XE1EhrpnSBTIOr-pFtXqmMehWqU30
More Info:
“What a time to be alive! We have so much good news to share with you at our Gala this year. We are honored to celebrate125 years of community and generosity on October 13, 2023 at The Crane Bay Event Center. Mark your calendars and join us to commemorate the moments that have allowed us to thrive for 125 years! More than ever, your financial support is vital to truly transforming our community! We are committed to you in offering deeper sponsorship perks than ever. We ask you to consider a generous sponsorship to show yourinvestment in our work. Please enjoy the following listing, which also may include additional elements.”
Business Equity For Indy Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
More About:
“We convene business and community partners to foster inclusivity and economic opportunities for Black residents and people of color in the Indy Region.”
Learn More Here:: https://businessequityindy.com/
“BEI is a joint effort of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, the Indy Chamber, in collaboration with the Indianapolis Urban League, to grow a more inclusive business climate and build greater equity and economic opportunity for the Indy Region’s Black residents and people of color.”
