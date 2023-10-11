Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday October 11th 2023

Published on October 11, 2023

Open Lines

 

Listening Live To President Biden’s Speech On Israel & Palestine

 

IMPD Public Affairs/Media RelationsSupervisor Lt. Shane Foley & IMPD Chief Communications Officer Alexa Boylan Joined Us Live. To speak on Transparency, Media Relations, And More! -IMPD News 

https://www.facebook.com/IMPDNews

