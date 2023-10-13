Community Connection Thursday October 12th 2023

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday October 13th 2023

Martin University Homecoming: Alumni & Community Week! | October 16 to October 22

More Info On All Events Here: https://www.martin.edu/homecoming

Events:

City-Wide Unity Prayer Breakfast: Monday, October 16, 2023 | Martin University | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Brookside Park Clean-up | Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | Brookside Park | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Pantry Box Assembly | Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | Barnes United Methodist Church | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Alumni Awards Recognition Reception | Thursday, October 19, 2023 | Martin University | 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

First Lady’s Tea | Friday, October 20, 2023 | Hotel Carmichael | 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

NCREI Access Fair | Saturday, October 21, 2023 | Martin University | 10 AM – 2 PM | Free

Gold Blooded Blood Drive​ | Saturday, October 21, 2023 | Martin University | 10 AM – 2 PM

Royal Gold Affair | Saturday, October 21, 2023 | Martin University | 8 PM – 12 AM | 21+ Event

Martin Sunday | Sunday, October 23, 2023 | Martin University | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

ProPEL Indy Joined Us Live To Speak On Strengthening & Modernizing The Sections Of I-65 & I-70 Inside The I-465 Loop!

About: “SMARTER TRANSPORTATION BUILDS STRONGER COMMUNITIES…

ProPEL Indy is a unique opportunity for Indy residents to envision the future of our transportation network. This study will inform the next 20 years of investment in our interstates, as we identify ways to enhance the region’s overall mobility, equity, economic opportunity, and quality of life.”

Website: https://propelindy.com/?fbclid=IwAR3WckbV6-6GrT5EvrRzy0JLB2jm_YkRq4M5JoyOU4Yz5aKhNQhXzdq_8eI