Community Connection Monday October 16th 2023

We’re Better Together – Town Hall Meeting | Tomorrow, Tuesday October 17th at 6:00 PM | Kingdom Apostolic Ministries

Topics: Affordable Housing, Education, Jobs, and more!

“Join us for an empowering town hall meeting! Embrace unity and togetherness in the northeast side community!”

Taking Care of You: Mental Health 101 | This Saturday, October 21st 12:00 Noon – 3:00 PM | TWC Event Center, 4175 Millersville Road Indianapolis, IN 46205 -Coburn Place

Everyone Is Welcome!

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taking-care-of-you-mental-health-101-tickets-723477840697?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0Bh7vbWz-BKODSpKOsSYqzDZ3ZPSqhMtRIs34z87i6XxTFxsNzqpvUJd8

About The Event: “People who identify as Black are 20% more likely to experience serious problems like depression, ADHD and PTSD than other groups. Let’s work to break the stigma surrounding mental health and support each other as a community.

Join us for an interactive workshop and dive into the basics of improving your well-being. Facilitated by therapist Hazel Owens, MDiv., LMFTA, you’ll learn:

• Mindfulness and meditation with The Yoga Lady

• How trauma affects your life

• Coping skills

• What healing looks like

Admission is free, a meal is provided, and the kids are taken care of! They’ll be learning about fire safety with Brownsburg Fire Territory’s Deputy Fire Marshal/Public Information Officer Nina Powell while you take time for yourself.

Everyone is welcome.

This program is presented by Coburn Place and was made possible by funding from the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative”