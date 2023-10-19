PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday October 18th 2023

Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place GRAND OPENING Thursday October 19th at 5:00 PM At The Rebuilt New Location 910 North Event Center!

For Reservations: Call at 317-635-6000 or go to https://www.kountrykitchenindy.com/?fbclid=IwAR2e5wNVxA92CZUvDubRbJ04pipImjY8jpDmggq8yQYlt1sUgye_ebhgfD4

Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place Grand Opening Brunch | This Sunday October 22nd at 9:00 AM

“We will be Celebrating our Return with a Soul Food Brunch”

Sign Up Here: https://www.kountrykitchenindy.com/orders/grand-opening-brunch?fbclid=IwAR2_N0PUrolSOPprZx99TNj_WuL41KqhmbqE2NbEcXmEWNfo-3G1-zQLzPA

Liberation Now! – Narrative Of Our History – Historical And Current Truth Told By Us | This Friday October 20th From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM | Martin University 2186 N. Sherman Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46218

Presenter: Elder Mmoja Ajabu

“Where do we go from here: A historical look at the Civil Rights Struggle”

(Donations Accepted)

Contact Info: Florencemyersmcswine@gmail.com