Community Connection Wednesday October 18th 2023
Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place GRAND OPENING Thursday October 19th at 5:00 PM At The Rebuilt New Location 910 North Event Center!
For Reservations: Call at 317-635-6000 or go to https://www.kountrykitchenindy.com/?fbclid=IwAR2e5wNVxA92CZUvDubRbJ04pipImjY8jpDmggq8yQYlt1sUgye_ebhgfD4
Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place Grand Opening Brunch | This Sunday October 22nd at 9:00 AM
“We will be Celebrating our Return with a Soul Food Brunch”
Sign Up Here: https://www.kountrykitchenindy.com/orders/grand-opening-brunch?fbclid=IwAR2_N0PUrolSOPprZx99TNj_WuL41KqhmbqE2NbEcXmEWNfo-3G1-zQLzPA
Liberation Now! – Narrative Of Our History – Historical And Current Truth Told By Us | This Friday October 20th From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM | Martin University 2186 N. Sherman Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46218
Presenter: Elder Mmoja Ajabu
“Where do we go from here: A historical look at the Civil Rights Struggle”
(Donations Accepted)
Contact Info: Florencemyersmcswine@gmail.com
