Community Connection Thursday October 19th 2023
2023 Eastern Star Church Revival!
Tuesday, October 24th At 7:00 PM At The Fishers, IN Campus; 8850 E. 106th Street, Fishers, IN 46037.
Wednesday October 25th At Noon & 7:00 PM At The Main Campus, 5750 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218. And
Thursday, October 26th At 7:00 PM At The Cooper Road Campus 5805 Cooper Road, Indianapolis, IN 46228.
About : “Get ready for revival! Join us as the dynamic Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, and musical artists Pastor DeAndre Patterson, RiZen, and Bishop Paul S. Morton minister to our souls. You don’t want to miss this powerful experience!”
Learn More Here: https://www.easternstarchurch.org/events/revival2023?fbclid=IwAR2uWcWWeSpek3H730hkAISlxDvwYR4SZBFKAeyBU6UkfUGUBIJXSPCo-fo
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For A Sport’s Segment On Community Connection!
Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR04fvoSYDunJgVXNP6IyV4S1bdSkR3YWTQ3CiLR6hiLtanmjMfntpkpfLY
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | October 29th
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend
-
Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | October 22nd
-
RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis