Community Connection Thursday October 19th 2023

2023 Eastern Star Church Revival!

Tuesday, October 24th At 7:00 PM At The Fishers, IN Campus; 8850 E. 106th Street, Fishers, IN 46037.

Wednesday October 25th At Noon & 7:00 PM At The Main Campus, 5750 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218. And

Thursday, October 26th At 7:00 PM At The Cooper Road Campus 5805 Cooper Road, Indianapolis, IN 46228.

About : “Get ready for revival! Join us as the dynamic Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, and musical artists Pastor DeAndre Patterson, RiZen, and Bishop Paul S. Morton minister to our souls. You don’t want to miss this powerful experience!”

Learn More Here: https://www.easternstarchurch.org/events/revival2023?fbclid=IwAR2uWcWWeSpek3H730hkAISlxDvwYR4SZBFKAeyBU6UkfUGUBIJXSPCo-fo

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For A Sport’s Segment On Community Connection!

Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR04fvoSYDunJgVXNP6IyV4S1bdSkR3YWTQ3CiLR6hiLtanmjMfntpkpfLY