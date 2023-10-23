PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday October 23rd 2023

“Defamation lawsuit filed against Beech Grove school board member, Mayoral candidate” – Video Per Our Partner’s At WRTV

We were joined by the parents/Lawyer of the situation, Live On Community Connection!

Article: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/defamation-lawsuit-filed-against-beech-grove-school-board-member-mayoral-candidate?fbclid=IwAR0eFmKHTieEl0C58c93bEi2csgEcIuZ1ERIGMwTPo5YDSZz6G4OKGR1qwY

Shepherd Community Center Director Of Development Kolton Williford Joined Us Live & Encourage’s Everyone To Join Them In Their Impact In The Community!

Volunteer Here: https://shepherdcommunity.org/serve/volunteer/

Shepherd Community Center:

4107 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN

317-375-0203

Connecting volunteers to meaningful service-

“We believe that volunteering can be life-changing as well as life-giving. That’s why our program seeks to train and teach volunteers as they grow in understanding of the realities of generational poverty. Our goal is to match every volunteer with structured, meaningful opportunities to build relationships and make a difference.”

Serve a meal, Stock the food pantry, Read to a child, Tutor a student, Mentor a teen, Teach a skill, Help a new mom, Provide a job, Visit a neighbor, Do a service project, Volunteer as a family, Serve as a group, Find a vocational fit and more!

Shepherd Community Center FALL FESTIVAL | Tuesday, October 31st, @ 5:00 PM | 4107 E Washington Street Indianapolis, IN 46201

More Info: https://tpcc.org/Event?EventOccurrenceId=1576&Date=2023-10-31%205:00%20PM

About: “This event will take place on Halloween, October 31 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. It will be a safe place where the neighborhood children can come and share in the holiday as they trick or treat, play games, and get some food. Volunteers are needed to bring their cars and decorate them, wear fun costumes (nothing scary please), and hand out candy. We would request each car bring several bags of candy as there are usually around 500 children who attend. Shepherd will have extra if needed. Other volunteers are needed to serve food and assist with games. The event will be in the parking lot unless the weather is bad. This is a great time for all! ”

Voter Education Contributor & Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live To Speak On Voting & Important Deadlines!

November 7th Is General Election Day

Go To : https://indianavoters.in.gov/#

To Register To Vote

Check Voting Status

Vote By Mail/Traveling Board/Absantee

Find Your Polling Location

Learn About Election Security

This Thursday October 26th Is the Deadline to apply to vote by mail! Also This must be recieved by midnight Thursday October 26th 2023. Apply Here: https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments

Madam Walker Legacy Center Unveils Memorial Way, Future Plans

Full Story: https://madamwalkerlegacycenter.com/madam-walker-legacy-center-unveils-memorial-way-future-plans/?fbclid=IwAR0oOd-229B8AXSAxttE6Wdi2MVuHF8A3mTf5l1-rRs1yGNGNaASj-RV-Ks

Info:

“The Madam Walker Legacy Center, the cornerstone of Indy’s most famous avenue, joined with city leaders today to unveil the signs for “Madam Walker Memorial Way” along a portion of Indiana Avenue between Senate Avenue and Blackford Street.

“Today, we celebrate Madam Walker Memorial Way as a vibrant pathway to the future,” said Madam Walker Legacy Center President Kristian Little Stricklen. “We are proud to honor and preserve the legacy of Madam Walker and continue to build this institution as the gateway to a limitless future for all.”

The center’s leaders also offered a glimpse into the organization’s new strategic plan, designed to take the Madam Walker Legacy Center from 2023 to its 100th anniversary celebration in 2027. Central to that plan, which was also unveiled today, is the creation of an endowment, funded by proceeds from two investment management transactions announced earlier this month.“

Just as this iconic building is the cornerstone of what will be a revitalized Indiana Avenue, the endowment will provide a cornerstone for the center as a hub of arts and entertainment, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, social justice, and women’s equity, all created through the rich lens of Black culture that has always defined the spirit of this very special place on this very special avenue,” said Madam Walker Legacy Center Board President Dr. Nichole Wilson.

The strategic plan articulates the center’s commitment to leadership, stewardship, and community, and outlines ambitious goals related to programming, operations, sustainability, and visibility. The full plan can be viewed and downloaded at madamwalkerlegacycenter.com.

The center took a big step toward several of those goals in June 2023, when Stricklen announced a $250,000 seed-funding grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust to launch plans to convert the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s rooftop to a one-of-a-kind skyline event space. Artist renderings of the rooftop space include a view of the Indianapolis skyline from behind the iconic Walker Theatre sign.

“Our rooftop project will attract new visitors to the avenue and new partnerships to the Madam Walker Legacy Center,” Stricklen told the crowd. “From there, we will welcome better times and brighter days, not just for the center but up and down a revitalized Indiana Avenue, traveling along Madam Walker Memorial Way.”