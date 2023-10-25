PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday October 24th 2023

We Discussed The Severity That Is The Middle East. Dr. Pierre Atlus, A Sr. Lecturer, IUPUI O’Neill School Of Public & Environmental Affairs, And Middle East/Terrorism Expert Joined Us For The Discussion.

We Discuss: Hamas, Tension History, U.S. Involvement, If There Is An End In Sight, And So Much More

At 2:00 Today, WISH-TV Anchor/Reporter Phil Sanchez, Who Moderated The Candidates First Telivised Debate Joined Us Live To Discuss Monday Night’s Debate and The Mayoral Race As A Whole.

Overview of last night’s Indianapolis Mayor Debate on WISH-TV: https://www.wishtv.com/news/election/quick-review-indianapolis-mayoral-debate-on-wish-tv/?fbclid=IwAR3BSo2D9GVXfRS6gplkUNohCbZEW1clzfuFcsLg8OaAcvi-8WuVTZFf1UQ

FOX59 & CBS4 Are Hosting A Final Indianapolis Mayoral Debate This Thursday October 26th At 7:00 PM, Moderated By Fox 59 Anchor Dan Spehler.

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live At 2:30 For His Weekly Sport’s Segment On Community Connection!

Some Topics: Football (Both NFL/College), Steward Speaker Series, And More!

Sign up for the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Here: