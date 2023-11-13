PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday November 13th 2023

Healing For The Holidays | Tomorrow, Tuesday November 14th at 6:30 PM | PMBC Indy, 1060 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA – Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church

About: “The Holiday season can be challenging to so many. Join us as we seek Godly information and encouragement that will equip us to navigate the grief and family dynamics that meet us during the Holiday Season! 11/14 at 6:30p”

More: “Panel Discussin featuring: Pastor Corey Duncan (City of Hope Church), Rev. Hazel Owens (LMFTA), Rev. Rae Karim (Grief Coach), Amicia Ramsey (Facilitator – Wish-TV). Musical Guest: L. Lebron Wilson (New Beginnings). This worship service will also include a candle light ceremony and the preached word by Pastor Jay (PMBC)”

Feeding Our Brothers & Sisters In the Community | Thanks Giving Dinner | Tuesday November 21st 5:00 – 8:00 PM | – Business As Usual Consulting & Cherishing Lives

Information To Donate Below:

“We need your help Homecare Bosses feeding our brothers and sisters. We are accepting donations.