Community Connection Tuesday November 14th 2023

Published on November 14, 2023

Coffee With A Cop & Detective | This Thursday November 16th at 10:00 AM | 7236 W. 10th St. McDonalds Indianapolis, IN.
– Presented By IMPD Northwest District #thegreatnorthwest
About The Event:
“Join IMPD Northwest District Commander Lewis, patrol officers, and detectives for some coffee and conversations.
IMPD Northwest District Commander Lorenzo Lewis Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
PASSION AT THE VOGUE REUNION – This Sunday November 19th At 5:00 PM | The Vogue Theatre 6259 N. College Avenue Indianapolis, IN
featuring:
– TOY FACTORY
– ANDREW YOUNG * AMBUR JAMES
– DJ RICCO MAC * DJ KING * DJ “JF”
– THE FABOLOUS MR. PATRICK
*Partial proceeds form this event will benefit the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc.

