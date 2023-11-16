CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday November 16th 2023
2023 UNCF Indiana Masked Ball | Saturday, December 2nd at
6:00 PM | JW Marriott 10 S West St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
Register For The Masked Ball Here:
About:
“Get ready for an evening of celebration and support for UNCF! The annual Masked Ball is a black-tie benefit with dinner, silent auction, live auction, live entertainment and so much more!
The Masked Ball is the signature fundraising event for the Indianapolis Area Office, and the funds raised support our local scholars, UNCF’s 37-member historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and ensure equal educational access.
Please help us raise critical funds by participating in our auction or by making a donation. The online auction will close at 8 PM on December 2.
For information about the auction items and delivery please contact or Tonda Marcus at tmarcus@uncf.org
Thank you for your continued support!”
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live To Talk All Things Sports!
Register For The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR0mS_a4q_a-ivBCo3j62_gLsLqU8f1w6ziWs4BsCJ1ZAX2k1QaEe4l-ag0
