Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Thursday November 16th 2023

Published on November 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday November 16th 2023

2023 UNCF Indiana Masked Ball | Saturday, December 2nd at
6:00 PM | JW Marriott 10 S West St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
Register For The Masked Ball Here:
About:
“Get ready for an evening of celebration and support for UNCF! The annual Masked Ball is a black-tie benefit with dinner, silent auction, live auction, live entertainment and so much more!
The Masked Ball is the signature fundraising event for the Indianapolis Area Office, and the funds raised support our local scholars, UNCF’s 37-member historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and ensure equal educational access.

Related Stories

Please help us raise critical funds by participating in our auction or by making a donation. The online auction will close at 8 PM on December 2.
For information about the auction items and delivery please contact or Tonda Marcus at tmarcus@uncf.org
Thank you for your continued support!”
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live To Talk All Things Sports!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close