Community Connection Thursday November 16th 2023

2023 UNCF Indiana Masked Ball | Saturday, December 2nd at 6:00 PM | JW Marriott 10 S West St. Indianapolis, IN 46204

Register For The Masked Ball Here: https://www.uncfindymb.com/lite-ui/?controller=home

About: “Get ready for an evening of celebration and support for UNCF! The annual Masked Ball is a black-tie benefit with dinner, silent auction, live auction, live entertainment and so much more!

The Masked Ball is the signature fundraising event for the Indianapolis Area Office, and the funds raised support our local scholars, UNCF’s 37-member historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and ensure equal educational access.

For information about the auction items and delivery please contact or Tonda Marcus at tmarcus@uncf.org

Thank you for your continued support!”

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live To Talk All Things Sports!