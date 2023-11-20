Listen Live
Community Connection Monday November 20th 2023

Published on November 20, 2023

Cordelia Lewis-Burks Veteran Democratic Strategist, The Hogsett for Re-Election Chair Joined Us Live To Speak On This Last Mayoral Election Race.

 

“On Giving Tuesday, give your heart to a child in need. Gifts to Child Advocates provide life-saving advocacy to children who have experienced abuse, neglect and other life challenges and gives them hope for a better future.”
Donate Here:
“In the heart of our community, there exists a vital lifeline, a beacon of hope that shines brightly for the most vulnerable among us – our children. We rely on the kindness and generosity of compassionate individuals like you to sustain this lifeline. Without Child Advocates, these innocent souls would find themselves adrift in a sea of bureaucracy, their voices silenced, their pleas unheard.
We serve children who have experienced abuse and neglect or other life challenges, advocating for justice, equity, and well-being for them and other vulnerable children across Indiana. Please watch our video to hear how we impact the lives of thousands of vulnerable children across Indiana and how you can, too.’

