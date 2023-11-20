PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday November 20th 2023

Cordelia Lewis-Burks Veteran Democratic Strategist, The Hogsett for Re-Election Chair Joined Us Live To Speak On This Last Mayoral Election Race.

Giving Tuesday With Child Advocates Inc.

“On Giving Tuesday, give your heart to a child in need. Gifts to Child Advocates provide life-saving advocacy to children who have experienced abuse, neglect and other life challenges and gives them hope for a better future.”

Community Connection Thursday November 16th 2023

Community Connection Wednesday November 15th 2023 “In the heart of our community, there exists a vital lifeline, a beacon of hope that shines brightly for the most vulnerable among us – our children. We rely on the kindness and generosity of compassionate individuals like you to sustain this lifeline. Without Child Advocates, these innocent souls would find themselves adrift in a sea of bureaucracy, their voices silenced, their pleas unheard.