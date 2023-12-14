PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday December 14th 2023

Eskenazi Health Joined Us Live To Tell Us More About Open Enrollment, Deadlines, The Federal Marketplace, And More!

“Open enrollment for 2024 health benefits will end on Jan. 16. Need help choosing the best plan? Our financial counselors are ready to assist with all things Marketplace and Medicaid, including eligibility! For FREE help, please call 855.202.1053 to schedule an appointment.”

Guests: Victoria Evans – Eskenazi Health Certified Financial Counselor

Marcus King – Eskenazi Health Operations Manager In Patient Access Service

Indianapolis Recorder Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us For His Weekly Sports Segment!

2024 Champions of Diversity Awards Dinner | Friday January 12th 2024 From 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM | JW Marriott Indianapolis, 10 West Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 (new location in 2024)