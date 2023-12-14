Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday December 14th 2023

Published on December 14, 2023

Eskenazi Health Joined Us Live To Tell Us More About Open Enrollment, Deadlines, The Federal Marketplace, And More!
“Open enrollment for 2024 health benefits will end on Jan. 16. Need help choosing the best plan? Our financial counselors are ready to assist with all things Marketplace and Medicaid, including eligibility! For FREE help, please call 855.202.1053 to schedule an appointment.”
Guests:
Victoria Evans – Eskenazi Health Certified Financial Counselor
Marcus King – Eskenazi Health Operations Manager In Patient Access Service

 

Indianapolis Recorder Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us For His Weekly Sports Segment! 

Subscribe To The Indianapolis Recorder Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

 

2024 Champions of Diversity Awards Dinner | Friday January 12th 2024 From 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM | JW Marriott Indianapolis, 10 West Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 (new location in 2024)
2024 Champions of Diversity Awards Dinner:

Radio One Regional VP Deon Levingston and Robert Shegog President/CEO Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Joined Us Live To Speak About The Upcoming 2024 Champions Of Diversity Awards.

