The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel featuring Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, and Hezekiah Walker

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Are you ready for an unforgettable night of soul-stirring gospel music? Mark your calendars for February 15th as we welcome the legendary Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, and Hezekiah Walker to our city! This highly anticipated event will take place at Clowes Hall, promising an evening filled with powerful worship and uplifting melodies.

Marvin Sapp, known for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt performances, will grace the stage with his soulful voice and inspiring lyrics. With his unique blend of contemporary gospel and R&B influences, Sapp has captivated audiences worldwide and continues to be a prominent figure in the gospel music industry.

Joining Sapp is the incomparable Donnie McClurkin, a Grammy-winning artist whose powerful vocals and heartfelt messages have touched the lives of many. McClurkin’s dynamic stage presence and ability to connect with his audience create an electrifying atmosphere of praise and worship.

Completing this extraordinary lineup is Hezekiah Walker, a gospel music icon renowned for his energetic performances and infectious enthusiasm. Walker’s uplifting songs and charismatic stage presence have made him a beloved figure in the gospel community, and his live performances are nothing short of electrifying.

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience are available now at the box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss your chance to witness these gospel legends live on stage, as they bring their remarkable talents and heartfelt messages to Clowes Hall.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the world of gospel music, this event promises to be an evening of inspiration, celebration, and spiritual rejuvenation. So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be blessed by the incredible talents of Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, and Hezekiah Walker on February 15th!

Remember, tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait! Secure your seats today and prepare to be uplifted by the power of gospel music. We look forward to seeing you at Clowes Hall for this extraordinary celebration of faith and music.

Click Below For Tickets and More Information