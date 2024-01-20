Listen Live
Daily Bread

INTRODUCING Mr. & Mrs Kelontae Gavin!! YES!! Kelontae is married!!

Published on January 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

INTRODUCING
Mr. & Mrs Kelontae Gavin!!  

YES!!  Kelontae is married!!

Congratulations to KELONTAE GAVIN on his recent nuptials.

RELATED TAGS

Kelontae Gavin

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close