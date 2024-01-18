PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday January 18th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, Tina sits down with the Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety’s Clinician-Led Community Response Team, who are taking the reigns from IMPD in cases of mental health crisis. Follow us as we dig into their plan & process. We are then joined by our resident sports guru, the Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges, covering a wild week in sports!