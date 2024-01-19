The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Kingdom Apostolic Ministries Month of Consecration 2024

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries Month of Consecration 2024

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries (KAM) is making a powerful start to the year with a series of consecration and events aimed at spiritual growth and connection. As they enter week 4 of their consecration, KAM invites individuals to join them in the Daniel Fast, a time of focused prayer and reflection.

The day begins with prayer sessions at 10 am and 7 pm, providing opportunities for attendees to come together and seek a deeper connection with their faith. These sessions, held in person at the Indianapolis campus, offer a space for individuals to unite in their devotion and share in prayer and praise for the consecration period.

The highlight of the day is the worship service at 7:30 pm, featuring a special guest speaker, Pastor Brandon Clack. With the help of the anointing, Pastor Clack is sure to deliver a message that resonates with the congregation and encourages them on their spiritual journey.

The consecration period and events organized by KAM serve as a reminder of the importance of dedicating time to spiritual growth and reflection. By participating in the Daniel Fast and engaging in prayer and worship, individuals have the opportunity to deepen their connection with their faith and strengthen their relationship with God.

KAM’s commitment to providing a space for spiritual nourishment and community is evident in their carefully planned events. The presence of God and a guest speaker like Pastor Brandon Clack adds an extra layer of anticipation for a great move of God, as attendees can expect an encounter from God and experience a powerful word through his message.

As KAM continues to lead their congregation in a season of consecration, individuals are encouraged to take part in these transformative experiences.

Click Here For KAM’s Consecration Schedule