Community Connection Friday January 19th, 2024

Published on January 19, 2024

Kicking off our series of interviews with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, we are joined today by State Representative Cherrish Pryor (D)! Also, Open lines & Week in Review on this Friday edition of Community Connection.

Featuring our Contributing Analyst, James Patterson.

