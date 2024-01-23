Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024

Today on Community Connection, Attorney Robert Turner and President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, Elder Lionel Rush stop in to brief us on their upcoming press conference about the ongoing IMPD Black History Month badge fiasco.

