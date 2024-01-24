Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Published on January 24, 2024

A full slate today on Community Connection! First, Tina follows up on IMPD’s Black History Month badge debacle. Elder Lionel Rush & Attorney Robert Turner return after their press conference with an update on the situation, as well as what the process for the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance looks like going forward. We then switch gears and invite Rev. Dr. Therron Williams & Dr. Walter Milton back to the show to discuss their new Black History Month initiative!

Black History Month COMMUNITY CONNECTION Indianapolis Metro Police Department Tina Cosby

