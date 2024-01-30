The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Experience the rich cultural heritage of Indianapolis at the highly anticipated 36th anniversary of Meet the Artists. This renowned exhibit celebrates the city’s prominent African American artists and their incredible contributions to the art world. Hosted at the prestigious Central Library, this year’s showcase promises to be truly exceptional.

Embracing the excitement of the NBA All-Star Weekend in downtown Indianapolis, Meet the Artists will feature an All-Star theme. Prepare to be captivated by the artistic interpretations and expressions inspired by this thrilling event. From January 31 to March 23, the Central Library will be transformed into a vibrant gallery, displaying a diverse range of artwork that reflects the talent and creativity of Indianapolis’ African American artists.

Mark your calendars for the free gala opening reception on Saturday, February 17, from 5:40 to 10 p.m. This exclusive event will be a night to remember, filled with art, music, and celebration. Join fellow art enthusiasts, community members, and the artists themselves as we come together to honor their remarkable achievements.

Immerse yourself in the world of art at Meet the Artists. Discover thought-provoking paintings, sculptures, photographs, and more, each telling a unique story and offering a glimpse into the artists’ perspectives. This exhibition is a testament to the power of art to inspire, provoke dialogue, and foster cultural understanding.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to engage with Indianapolis’ thriving art scene. Save the date and make your way to the Central Library from January 31 to March 23. Experience the beauty, talent, and creativity of Indianapolis’ African American artists at Meet the Artists.

Click Here For Information