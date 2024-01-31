The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Grand Opening of State of the Art Glendale Branch Library

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Grand Opening of State of the Art Glendale Branch Library

Exciting news awaits book enthusiasts in Glendale! Save the date – March 30, 2024 – for the grand opening of the highly anticipated Glendale Branch Library. Located at 3660 East 62nd Street, at the intersection of 62nd and Olney, this cutting-edge library will be situated in the former site of John Strange Elementary School.

The Glendale Branch Library is set to revolutionize the way our community engages with literature and knowledge. With state-of-the-art facilities and a modern design, this library promises to be a haven for readers of all ages.

If you’re curious about what the new branch looks like, you’re in luck! Click the link below to find captivating photos of the library’s interior and exterior. Get a sneak peek of the inviting reading spaces, innovative technology, and cozy nooks that await visitors.

This addition to our community is truly remarkable. The Glendale Branch Library will not only serve as a hub for books but also as a center for learning, exploration, and community engagement. It will provide a welcoming environment for individuals to expand their knowledge, discover new worlds through literature, and connect with fellow book lovers.

Make sure you mark your calendars for March 30, 2024, and be among the first to experience the wonders of the Glendale Branch Library. This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our commitment to education, culture, and the power of books. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of knowledge and imagination.

Click Here For Photos and More