Community Connection Tuesday, January 30th, 2024
On today’s episode of Community Connection, we are joined by Katrina Overstreet of The Missing Struggle to address the concerning trend of missing persons in African American communities. Also, in light of a serious attack here in Indianapolis, what can we do to better control loose and/or stray animals in our neighborhoods? Tina opens the lines as we look to our listeners for answers!
